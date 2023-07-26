Upper level ridge will boost our high temperatures well into the 80s to near 90 today. Storms will develop west of us this afternoon, and will affect us this evening to midnight. Some storms will have heavy rainfall.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Wednesday.

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 3.20″ / Normal: 2.66″ / Year: 26.73″ / Normal: 22.34″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:08 AM / Sunset: 8:46 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/38 minutes daylight

TODAY:

Some morning fog in spots, otherwise hazy sunshine and very warm

High: 86-91

Wind: SSW 5-15, increasing to 10-20 this afternoon

TONIGHT:

Scattered showers/storms develop in the evening, and continue on and off through the night.

Low: 71-74 Erie…Upper 60s Inland

Wind: SSW 12-25 G30

THURSDAY:

Cloudy morning with some showers/storms through mid/late morning. Some PM sun.

High: 81-85

Wind: SW-W 12-25



