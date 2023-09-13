Cooler air arrives for today in the wake of the cold front yesterday. We will see some sun, though enough instability to set off scattered showers in spots. High pressure approaches tomorrow, keeping things dry into Friday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.84″ / Month: 1.37″ / Normal: 1.56″ / Year: 32.05″/ Normal: 27.92″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY6 Sunrise 6:58 AM / Sunset: 7:34 PM / Daylight: 12 hours/36 minutes daylight

TODAY:

Cooler with a mix of clouds and sun. Scattered showers possible

High: 63-67

Wind: NW 5-15

TONIGHT:

Some evening showers possible, then partly cloudy

Low: 55-58 Erie…Mid/Upper 40s Inland & Mountains

Wind: NW 5-10

THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny & Cool

High: 63-67

Wind: NNW 5-15