Storm system to our west will continue to generate a decent amount of clouds, though no rain expected. As it drifts slowly east, some showers may move into the region tomorrow.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Wednesday
PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.05″/ Month: 1.80″ / Normal: 3.73″ / Year: 32.48″/ Normal: 30.09″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:13 AM / Sunset: 7:10 PM / Daylight: 11 hours/57 minutes
TODAY:
Variable Cloudiness
High: 65-69
Wind: SE 10-20
TONIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy
Low: 56-60 Erie…47-54 Inland & Mountains
Wind: SE 10-20
THURSDAY:
Mostly Cloudy with a Chance of a few late day showers
High: 66-70
Wind: SE 10-18