Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Clouds and some light drizzle will hang in the region this morning, before drier air arrives for the afternoon with gradually more sun for the region. Remnants of Zeta will spread more showers into the region tomorrow.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Wednesday
Precip: MONDAY: 0.11″ / Month: 6.55″ / Normal: 3.43″ / Year: 33.42″ / Normal: 33.87″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset 6:20 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 32 Minutes
TODAY:
Cloudy morning with some spotty showers and drizzle. PM Clearing and becoming breezy
High: 52-56
Wind: SW 5-15, increasing to 10-20 for the afternoon
TONIGHT:
Partly cloudy through midnight, then clouds thicken
Low: Near 45 Erie…39-44 Inland.
Wind: SW 5-10, becoming light and variable.
Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.