Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Clouds and some light drizzle will hang in the region this morning, before drier air arrives for the afternoon with gradually more sun for the region. Remnants of Zeta will spread more showers into the region tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Wednesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.11″ / Month: 6.55″ / Normal: 3.43″ / Year: 33.42″ / Normal: 33.87″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset 6:20 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 32 Minutes

TODAY:

Cloudy morning with some spotty showers and drizzle. PM Clearing and becoming breezy

High: 52-56

Wind: SW 5-15, increasing to 10-20 for the afternoon

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy through midnight, then clouds thicken

Low: Near 45 Erie…39-44 Inland.

Wind: SW 5-10, becoming light and variable.

