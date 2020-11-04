Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

High pressure will be the dominant feature of our weather right into the weekend. Expect dry and mild to warm temperatures into the weekend.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Wednesday
Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.21″ / Normal: 0.39″ / Year: 34.53″ / Normal: 34.88″
Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: Trace / Normal: 0.3″ / Year: Trace / Normal: 0.5″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:58 AM / Sunset 5:10 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 12 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly Sunny skies, quite breezy and much warmer
High: 67 Erie….60-65 inland & mountains.
Wind: 10-25, except 15-30 near the lake
TONIGHT:
Mostly Clear skies, breezy, mild
High: Near 50 Erie….40s inland & mountains.
Wind: S-SW 5-15…10-20 lake shore
Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.