Patchy fog this morning followed by partly sunny skies. Cloud cover dissipates later this afternoon as high pressure moves in, leading to plenty of sunshine. Our next frontal system moves in Thursday, which will help set off a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews, 4:00 AM Wednesday

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.02″ / Month: 1.11″ / Normal: 1.67″ / Year: 29.11″/ Normal: 24.68″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:29 AM / Sunset: 8:20 PM / Daylight: 13 hours/51 minutes daylight

WEDNESDAY:

Patchy fog is possible inland and mountains as well as a scattered shower in the morning. Morning clouds giving way to sunshine

High: 73-78

Winds: NW 5-10

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Clear

Low: 62 Erie….57-60 inland/mountains

Wind: Becoming W-S 4-12

THURSDAY:

Mostly to Partly Sunny & Warmer/Showers and storms by evening

High: 78-82

Winds: SW 5-15

FRIDAY:

Chance of early showers. Partly sunny in the afternoon

High: Low/Mid 70s