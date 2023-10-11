Upper low parked in the Great Lakes circulates more waves this morning. These waves will set off more showery periods along with cool temps. Most of the showers have been in the I-90 corridor and it will pretty much stay that way and the showers may even move back north over the lake this afternoon. Another round can affect more of our area late Wednesday night into Thursday
Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews, 4:00 AM Wednesday
PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.16″/ Month: 1.82″ / Normal: 1.46″ / Year: 34.38″/ Normal: 32.14″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:28 AM / Sunset: 6:46 PM / Daylight: 11 hours/18 minutes
WEDNESDAY:
Showers likely at lakeshore counties/slight chance in the morning in Crawford, Warren Counties and south. Moving out PM. Cloudy North to Partly Sunny South
High: 56-61
Wind: SW 10-15 G20 Lakeshore
WEDNESDAY NIGHT:
Mostly cloudy with showers redeveloping late
Low: 45-49 Erie/40-44 Inland & Mountains
Wind: S 5-10
THURSDAY:
Partly to mostly cloudy, showers likely diminishing later in the day.
High: 54-59
Wind: S-NE 5-10