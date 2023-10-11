Upper low parked in the Great Lakes circulates more waves this morning. These waves will set off more showery periods along with cool temps. Most of the showers have been in the I-90 corridor and it will pretty much stay that way and the showers may even move back north over the lake this afternoon. Another round can affect more of our area late Wednesday night into Thursday

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews, 4:00 AM Wednesday

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.16″/ Month: 1.82″ / Normal: 1.46″ / Year: 34.38″/ Normal: 32.14″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:28 AM / Sunset: 6:46 PM / Daylight: 11 hours/18 minutes

WEDNESDAY:

Showers likely at lakeshore counties/slight chance in the morning in Crawford, Warren Counties and south. Moving out PM. Cloudy North to Partly Sunny South

High: 56-61

Wind: SW 10-15 G20 Lakeshore

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with showers redeveloping late

Low: 45-49 Erie/40-44 Inland & Mountains

Wind: S 5-10

THURSDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy, showers likely diminishing later in the day.

High: 54-59

Wind: S-NE 5-10