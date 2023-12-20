Drier for the rest of the week with milder temps and high pressure south of the area. The next chance of rain will be Saturday.
Forecast by Meteorologists Jacob Matthews & Tom Atkins, 4:00 AM Wednesday
PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.04″ / Month: 2.25″ / Normal: 2.56″ / Year: 41.19″/ Normal: 41.37″
Snowfall: TUESDAY: 1.0″/ Month: 1.4″/Normal: 14.1″/Season: 6.8″/Normal: 23.8″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:45 AM / Sunset: 4:52 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/7 Minutes
WEDNESDAY:
Partly to Mostly Sunny and not as cold
High: 38-42
Winds: W/SW 5-15
WEDNESDAY NIGHT:
Patchy Clouds
Low: 26-29 Erie…20-25 Inland/Mountains
Wind: Light & Variable
THURSDAY:
Clouds Mixing With Sun
High: 36-41
Winds: E-NE 5-10