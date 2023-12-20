Drier for the rest of the week with milder temps and high pressure south of the area. The next chance of rain will be Saturday.

Forecast by Meteorologists Jacob Matthews & Tom Atkins, 4:00 AM Wednesday

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.04″ / Month: 2.25″ / Normal: 2.56″ / Year: 41.19″/ Normal: 41.37″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 1.0″/ Month: 1.4″/Normal: 14.1″/Season: 6.8″/Normal: 23.8″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:45 AM / Sunset: 4:52 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/7 Minutes

WEDNESDAY:

Partly to Mostly Sunny and not as cold

High: 38-42

Winds: W/SW 5-15

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Patchy Clouds

Low: 26-29 Erie…20-25 Inland/Mountains

Wind: Light & Variable

THURSDAY:

Clouds Mixing With Sun

High: 36-41

Winds: E-NE 5-10