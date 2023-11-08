Chilly night ahead, but dry. A front and low will approach tomorrow bringing some late day showers. As the system exits on Thursday, the rain will move out and temps. will cool.

Forecast by Meteorologists Jacob Matthews & Tom Atkins, 4:00 AM Wednesday

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.02″ / Month: 0.28″ / Normal: 0.90″ / Year: 37.14″/ Normal: 35.96″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace/Normal: 1.3″/Season: 2.3/Normal: 1.4″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:02 AM / Sunset: 5:06 PM / Daylight: 10 hours/4 Minutes

WEDNESDAY:

Some morning sun, then increasing clouds with some late day showers possible

High: Low 50s Erie & Lakeshore/52-55 Inland/44-50 Mountains

Winds: NE-E 5-15 G25 Late

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Showers and Rising Temps. Chance T-Storm.

Low: 40-47, Rising to 54-59 by morning

Wind: SE-SW 12-25 G30

THURSDAY:

Morning Showers Diminishing

High: 55-60, falling into the 40s to 50 late in the day

Winds: SW-W 10-20 G30