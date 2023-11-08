Chilly night ahead, but dry. A front and low will approach tomorrow bringing some late day showers. As the system exits on Thursday, the rain will move out and temps. will cool.
Forecast by Meteorologists Jacob Matthews & Tom Atkins, 4:00 AM Wednesday
PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.02″ / Month: 0.28″ / Normal: 0.90″ / Year: 37.14″/ Normal: 35.96″
Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace/Normal: 1.3″/Season: 2.3/Normal: 1.4″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:02 AM / Sunset: 5:06 PM / Daylight: 10 hours/4 Minutes
WEDNESDAY:
Some morning sun, then increasing clouds with some late day showers possible
High: Low 50s Erie & Lakeshore/52-55 Inland/44-50 Mountains
Winds: NE-E 5-15 G25 Late
WEDNESDAY NIGHT:
Showers and Rising Temps. Chance T-Storm.
Low: 40-47, Rising to 54-59 by morning
Wind: SE-SW 12-25 G30
THURSDAY:
Morning Showers Diminishing
High: 55-60, falling into the 40s to 50 late in the day
Winds: SW-W 10-20 G30