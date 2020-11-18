Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

NW flow continues this morning, but drier and more stable air will pretty much shut down the lake effect snow. Some sun coming out later today. Temperatures will steadily rise as high pressure builds into the region for the rest of the week.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Wednesday
Precip: TUESDAY: 0.34″ / Month: 1.67″ / Normal: 2.21″ / Year: 35.99″ / Normal: 36.70″
Snowfall: TUESDAY: Trace/ Month: Trace / Normal: 3.2″ / Year: Trace / Normal: 3.4″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:15 AM / Sunset 4:57 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 42 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly cloudy this morning with some leftover flurries. Little additional accumulation expected. Some sun then comes out
High: 37-41 Erie…35-39 elsewhere
Wind: NW 10-20, becoming W 5-15
TONIGHT:
Patchy clouds and breezy
Low: 34 Erie….20s Inland.
Wind: Becoming S 5-15, increasing to 15-25 late
Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.