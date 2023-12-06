Low pressure is off to the east, giving us weak instability. This may set off a few snow showers mixed with rain at times until Thursday. Drier and warmer on Friday with a southerly breeze and high pressure.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews, 4AM Wednesday

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.12″ / Month: 1.25″ / Normal: 0.66″ / Year: 40.29″/ Normal: 39.47″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: Trace / Month: Trace/Normal: 3.0″/Season: 5.4/Normal: 12.7″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:34 AM / Sunset: 4:49 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/15 Minutes

WEDNESDAY:

Cold with passing bands of snow showers. Little additional accumulation

Highs: 33-37

Winds: NNW 10-15

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Evening snow showers, with a chance of a rain shower after midnight in Erie and along the lakeshore. Less than an inch most areas.

Low: Near 32 Erie….25-30 inland/mountains

Winds: W-SW 5-15 G25 Lakeshore

THURSDAY:

Mostly Cloudy. Chance of a rain or snow shower early, not as cold

High: 38-43

Winds: SW 10-20 G25