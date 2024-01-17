Still blustery and cold this morning, but SW winds push away lake-effect snow into Lake Erie. Some sun today as a high pressure system moves to our south and then snow returns at night into Thursday.

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins & Jacob Matthews 4:00 AM Wednesday

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.35″/ Month: 1.84″ / Normal: 1.91″ / Year: 1.84″/ Normal: 1.91″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 5.2″ / Month: 7.6″ / Normal: 17.3″/ Season: 14.4″/ Normal: 53.3″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:46 AM / Sunset: 5:16 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/30 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly Sunny, Windy & Very Cold

High: 15-22

Wind: W-SW 15-30 G 30-35 Lakeshore

TONIGHT:

Increasing Clouds. Snow Redeveloping. 1-3″ Lakeshore Counties. Coating to an inch Meadville/Warren and south. Not as Cold

Low: 19 Erie/10-15 Inland & Mountains

Winds: SW 15-25 G30 Lake

THURSDAY:

More Snow Showers…Another 1-3″ Possible. Slowing down in the evening

High: 23-28

Wind: SW 8-15