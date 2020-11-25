Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Warm front will set off some rain showers today, mainly this afternoon. Will keep the threat into Thanksgiving, though less rain overall for tomorrow. Temperatures will stay on the mild side.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.32″ / Month: 2.93″ / Normal: 3.15″ / Year: 37.25″ / Normal: 37.64″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.2″/ Month: 1.1″/Normal: 5.8″ / Year: 1.1″ / Normal: 6.0″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:23 AM / Sunset 4:52 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 29 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder. A few rain showers possible this morning. More likely this afternoon

High: 52-55 Erie…48-52 inland/mountains

Wind: S 10-20 with some gusts to 30 in Erie

TONIGHT:

Breezy with rain showers

Low: 45-49 Erie…40-45 inland/mountains

Wind: S 10-20.

