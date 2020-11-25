Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Warm front will set off some rain showers today, mainly this afternoon. Will keep the threat into Thanksgiving, though less rain overall for tomorrow. Temperatures will stay on the mild side.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Wednesday
Precip: TUESDAY: 0.32″ / Month: 2.93″ / Normal: 3.15″ / Year: 37.25″ / Normal: 37.64″
Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.2″/ Month: 1.1″/Normal: 5.8″ / Year: 1.1″ / Normal: 6.0″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:23 AM / Sunset 4:52 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 29 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder. A few rain showers possible this morning. More likely this afternoon
High: 52-55 Erie…48-52 inland/mountains
Wind: S 10-20 with some gusts to 30 in Erie
TONIGHT:
Breezy with rain showers
Low: 45-49 Erie…40-45 inland/mountains
Wind: S 10-20.
