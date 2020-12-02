Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

More Sunday sunshine, as fair weather high pressure expands. It will be a bit breezy at times, but pleasant. Clouds begin to increase, as low pressure approaches Sunday night. A round of rain, which could be locally heavy arrives by Monday morning and persists through the day. Some could see up to an inch of rainfall on Monday. As the low deepens, it will drag colder air South, with rain showers mixing with and changing to snow through Tuesday. It will turn windy, too. Expect lake effect snow and snow showers by Wednesday. There could be some significant accumulations, especially in the snow belts by late Wednesday. Could be a few lingering snow showers or flurries on Thursday, but the overall weather pattern should be calming down by late week.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio & Tom Atkins, Craig Flint 8:15 PM Saturday