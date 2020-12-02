Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

A few lake effect snow bands and gusty winds will continue through mid morning, then gradually taper off as drier air filters in to give us some PM sun. Tranquil weather will stay with us for the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.31″ / Month: 0.31″ / Normal: 0.12″ / Year: 39.20″ / Normal: 38.54″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 3.4″/ Month: 3.4″/Normal: 0.6″ / Year: 4.5″ / Normal: 9.3″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:31 AM / Sunset 4:50 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 20 Minutes

TODAY:

Gusty winds with scattered lake effect snow showers through mid morning. Some sun for the afternoon

High: 38-41 Erie….35-39 Inland & Mountains.

Wind: WNW 12-25 G35 Lake

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy with a cold wind

Low: Near 30 Erie….20s Inland & Mountains.

Wind: W-SW 10-20 G25 Lake

