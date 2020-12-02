Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

A few lake effect snow bands and gusty winds will continue through mid morning, then gradually taper off as drier air filters in to give us some PM sun. Tranquil weather will stay with us for the rest of the week.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Wednesday
Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.31″ / Month: 0.31″ / Normal: 0.12″ / Year: 39.20″ / Normal: 38.54″
Snowfall: TUESDAY: 3.4″/ Month: 3.4″/Normal: 0.6″ / Year: 4.5″ / Normal: 9.3″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:31 AM / Sunset 4:50 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 20 Minutes
TODAY:
Gusty winds with scattered lake effect snow showers through mid morning. Some sun for the afternoon
High: 38-41 Erie….35-39 Inland & Mountains.
Wind: WNW 12-25 G35 Lake
TONIGHT:
Partly cloudy with a cold wind
Low: Near 30 Erie….20s Inland & Mountains.
Wind: W-SW 10-20 G25 Lake
Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.