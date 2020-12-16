Click here for the Wednesday Morning forecast

Approaching storm system will spread snow showers into the region later this afternoon through tonight. Some accumulations expected.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.01″ / Month: 0.73″ / Normal: 1.87″ / Year: 39.62″ / Normal: 40.29″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 5.3″/Normal: 11.4″ / Year: 6.4″ / Normal: 20.1″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:43 AM / Sunset 4:50 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 7 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy with some light snow developing by mid afternoon. Up to an inch possible by sunset

High: 31-34 Erie…27-30 Inland & Mountains

Wind: East 5-15. G25 Lake

TONIGHT:

Snow likely, especially south and east of Erie. 1-3″ Erie to Edinboro and areas west into Linesville. 2-4″ Edinboro to Meadville. 3-7″ east of Meadville to Warren.

Low: 25-30 Erie…Near 19-23 Inland & Mountains

Wind: E-NE 5-15.

