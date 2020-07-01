Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

Strong ridge will continue to dominate the weather with nice sunshine, warm temperatures, and some humidity. As the high drifts farther east, we will see the temperatures and dew points rise. This trend will continue into the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 3.01″ /Normal: 3.76″/ Year: 19.94″/Normal: 18.82″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:49 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 11 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly sunny and warm. An isolated shower possible far east

High: 81-84 Erie….83-87 elsewhere

Winds: Variable, becoming NE 5-15

TONIGHT:

Clear skies

Low: 67 Erie…57-63 inland/mountains

Winds: Light/Variable

TOMORROW:

Partly to mostly sunny and warm

High: 83-88

Winds: Variable, becoming N 5-10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar