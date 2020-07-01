Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Strong ridge will continue to dominate the weather with nice sunshine, warm temperatures, and some humidity. As the high drifts farther east, we will see the temperatures and dew points rise. This trend will continue into the weekend.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Wednesday
Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 3.01″ /Normal: 3.76″/ Year: 19.94″/Normal: 18.82″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:49 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 11 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly to mostly sunny and warm. An isolated shower possible far east
High: 81-84 Erie….83-87 elsewhere
Winds: Variable, becoming NE 5-15
TONIGHT:
Clear skies
Low: 67 Erie…57-63 inland/mountains
Winds: Light/Variable
TOMORROW:
Partly to mostly sunny and warm
High: 83-88
Winds: Variable, becoming N 5-10