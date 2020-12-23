Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Mild air today ahead of an approaching frontal system. This front will spread mainly rain into the region tonight and most of tomorrow. Lake effect will then kick in for Christmas eve and Christmas day
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday
Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.17″ / Month: 1.25″ / Normal: 2.70″ / Year: 40.14″ / Normal: 41.12″
Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 6.9″/Normal: 18.1″ / Year: 8.0″ / Normal: 26.8″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:47 AM / Sunset 4:53 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 8 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy
High: Near 50 Erie….44-48 inland and mountains
Wind: S-SW 12-25 G35 Lake
TONIGHT:
Rain Developing After Midnight. Gusty winds
Low: 42 Erie….mid to upper 30s inland and mountains
Wind: S-SW 12-25 G35 Lake