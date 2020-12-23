Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

Mild air today ahead of an approaching frontal system. This front will spread mainly rain into the region tonight and most of tomorrow. Lake effect will then kick in for Christmas eve and Christmas day

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.17″ / Month: 1.25″ / Normal: 2.70″ / Year: 40.14″ / Normal: 41.12″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 6.9″/Normal: 18.1″ / Year: 8.0″ / Normal: 26.8″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:47 AM / Sunset 4:53 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 8 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy

High: Near 50 Erie….44-48 inland and mountains

Wind: S-SW 12-25 G35 Lake

TONIGHT:

Rain Developing After Midnight. Gusty winds

Low: 42 Erie….mid to upper 30s inland and mountains

Wind: S-SW 12-25 G35 Lake

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar