Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Steady state on the forecast today with clouds holding tough, and some light snow or flurries at times into tonight. Little mix possible. Not much, if any, accumulation expected.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:30 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 0.95″ / Normal: 0.55″ / Year: 0.95″ / Normal: 0.55″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.3″/Normal: 5,2″ / Year: 27.3″ / Normal: 41.4″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset 5:05 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 16 Minutes

TODAY:

Plenty of clouds. Scattered light snow/flurries. Little Mix possible

High: 33-37

Wind: N-NW 5-15

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with scattered flurries or a touch of freezing mix. No ice and very little accumulation expected

Low: Near 30 Erie…23-27 inland.

Wind: N 5-10

