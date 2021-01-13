Click here for the Wednesday Morning forecast

A touch of freezing drizzle possible early this morning. Watch for a few slick spots. Expect the sun to come out later today as temperatures get a little milder

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 0.95″ / Normal: 1.27″ / Year: 0.95″ / Normal: 1.27″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.3″/Normal: 12.8″ / Year: 27.3″ / Normal: 48.5″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:47 AM / Sunset 5:12 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 25 Minutes

TODAY:

Patchy freezing drizzle into mid morning, then Cloudy to partly sunny, breezy and milder

High: 40-43 Erie…37-40 inland

Wind: SW 5-15…10-20 G25 Lakeshore

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy. Scattered light rain or wet snow showers after midnight. Little or no accumulation

Low: 34 Erie…27-31 inland.

Wind: SW 5-15

