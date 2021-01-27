Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Colder NW flow of air today will set off a few snow showers today into tomorrow. Better chance of some lake effect snow bands tomorrow night into Friday
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday
Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.14″/ Month: 3.52″ / Normal: 2.54″ / Year: 3.52″ / Normal: 2.54″
Snowfall: TUESDAY: Trace/ Month: 20.8″/Normal: 25.4″ / Year: 47.8″ / Normal: 61.6″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:38 AM / Sunset 5:29 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 51 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly Cloudy & Colder…Scattered snow showers or flurries
Temperatures will fall then hold from 27-31
Wind: N-NW 5-12
TONIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy & Colder. Occasional light snow/flurries. Less than an inch most areas
Low: Near 20 Erie….Teens inland/Mountains.
Wind: N-NW 5-15
