Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Colder NW flow of air today will set off a few snow showers today into tomorrow. Better chance of some lake effect snow bands tomorrow night into Friday

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.14″/ Month: 3.52″ / Normal: 2.54″ / Year: 3.52″ / Normal: 2.54″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: Trace/ Month: 20.8″/Normal: 25.4″ / Year: 47.8″ / Normal: 61.6″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:38 AM / Sunset 5:29 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 51 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly Cloudy & Colder…Scattered snow showers or flurries

Temperatures will fall then hold from 27-31

Wind: N-NW 5-12

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy & Colder. Occasional light snow/flurries. Less than an inch most areas

Low: Near 20 Erie….Teens inland/Mountains.

Wind: N-NW 5-15

