Click here for the Wednesday Midday Forecast

High pressure will give us some decent weather today into tomorrow. Next weather system will spread some rain or snow later Thursday into Friday
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 11 am Wednesday
Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: Trace/ Month: 0.16″ / Normal: 0.17″ / Year: 3.73″ / Normal: 3.12″
Snowfall: TUESDAY: Trace/ Month: 1.2″/Normal: 1.6″ / Year: 49.5″ / Normal: 67.4″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:31 AM / Sunset 5:38 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 5 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly to mostly sunny
High: 31-34
Wind: N-NW 10-20
TONIGHT:
Partly to mostly cloudy
Low: 22 Erie/15-20 Inland
Wind: NW-W 5-15