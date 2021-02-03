Click here for the Wednesday Midday Forecast

High pressure will give us some decent weather today into tomorrow. Next weather system will spread some rain or snow later Thursday into Friday

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 11 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: Trace/ Month: 0.16″ / Normal: 0.17″ / Year: 3.73″ / Normal: 3.12″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: Trace/ Month: 1.2″/Normal: 1.6″ / Year: 49.5″ / Normal: 67.4″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:31 AM / Sunset 5:38 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 5 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly sunny

High: 31-34

Wind: N-NW 10-20

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy

Low: 22 Erie/15-20 Inland

Wind: NW-W 5-15

