Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Lake effect will linger in the region early this morning, then a little light snow will slide through the area later this afternoon and tonight as a low pressure slides to our south.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.08″/ Month: 0.48″ / Normal: 0.74″ / Year: 4.05″ / Normal: 3.69″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 1.3″/ Month: 4.2″/Normal: 6.5″ / Year: 52.5″ / Normal: 72.3″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:23 AM / Sunset 5:47 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 24 Minutes

TODAY:

Light snow and flurries scattered this morning, then light snow redevelops late this afternoon. Less than an inch expected

High: 21-25

Wind: W-NW 5-10

TONIGHT:

Occasional light snow/flurries through midnight. coating to an inch possible. Mainly flurries after midnight

Low: 13-17 Erie…8-13 inland.

Wind: N-NW 5-10

