Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Light snow and flurries will linger early this morning, then some clearing. Still on the cold side. Next storm system will spread some light snow or a possible mix Thursday into Thursday night.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday
Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.18″/ Month: 0.98″ / Normal: 1.33″ / Year: 4.55″ / Normal: 4.28″
Snowfall: TUESDAY: 1.3″/ Month: 8,0″/Normal: 10.9″ / Year: 56.3″ / Normal: 76.7″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:14 AM / Sunset 5:56 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 42 Minutes
WEDNESDAY:
Early flurries with a light coating in spots, then a mix of sun and clouds
Highs: Low 20s
Wind: Variable at 5-10
TONIGHT:
Increasing Clouds/Not as Cold. Some scattered light snow or flurries after midnight
Low: Neat 19 Erie/12-17 Elsewhere
Wind: Variable 5
Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.