Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Light snow and flurries will linger early this morning, then some clearing. Still on the cold side. Next storm system will spread some light snow or a possible mix Thursday into Thursday night.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.18″/ Month: 0.98″ / Normal: 1.33″ / Year: 4.55″ / Normal: 4.28″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 1.3″/ Month: 8,0″/Normal: 10.9″ / Year: 56.3″ / Normal: 76.7″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:14 AM / Sunset 5:56 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 42 Minutes

WEDNESDAY:

Early flurries with a light coating in spots, then a mix of sun and clouds

Highs: Low 20s

Wind: Variable at 5-10

TONIGHT:

Increasing Clouds/Not as Cold. Some scattered light snow or flurries after midnight

Low: Neat 19 Erie/12-17 Elsewhere

Wind: Variable 5

