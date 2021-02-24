Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Approaching cold front will increase the cloud cover this afternoon and set off some scattered showers. May lead to a few flurries this evening.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday
Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.08″/ Month: 1.42″ / Normal: 1.92″ / Year: 4.99″ / Normal: 4.87″
Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.1″/ Month: 11.2″/Normal: 15.2″ / Year: 59.5″ / Normal: 81.0″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:03 AM / Sunset 6:05 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 2 Minutes
TODAY:
Variable cloudiness and breezy. Scattered showers later in the afternoon. Milder temps
High: 45-50
Wind: S-W 12-25 G30 Lakeshore
TONIGHT:
Colder with some scattered showers or flurries this evening
Low: 27 Erie…22-26 inland/mountains.
Wind: W 15-25…5-10
