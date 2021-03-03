Click here for the Wednesday Morning forecast

High pressure will give us some decent weather today. Cold front will set off some light snow tonight, with some lake effect snow showers into tomorrow morning.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: Trace/ Month: 0.11″ / Normal: 0.18″ / Year: 5.35″ / Normal: 5.52″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: Trace/ Month: 0.4″/Normal: 1.1″ / Year: 59.9″ / Normal: 85.1″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:52 AM / Sunset 6:14 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 22 Minutes

TODAY:

Morning sun, then increasing pm clouds. A few drops or flakes possible near sunset

High: 42-46

Wind: W 10-20

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy with a little mix rain/snow in the evening. Occasional snow bands rest of the night. Up to an inch in the snow belts. Less for lake shore

Low: 28 Erie…20-25 inland.

Wind: NW 5-15

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.