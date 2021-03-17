Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

High pressure in control today, giving us some good sunshine after some early clouds. Temperatures on the mild side. Approaching frontal system will bring showers into the region by tomorrow, with some good wind as well.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.07″ / Month: 0.19″ / Normal: 1.44″ / Year: 5.43″ / Normal: 6.78″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.5″/Normal: 8.4″ / Year: 60.0″ / Normal: 92.4″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:29 AM / Sunset 7:30 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 1 Minutes

TODAY:

Areas of fog near the lake early, otherwise (becoming) partly to mostly sunny

High: 47-52 Erie and 56-60 inland and mountains.

Wind: Light and Variable

TONIGHT:

Increasing Clouds. Showers possible by daybreak

Low: 35-40.

Wind: E-NE 5-15

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.