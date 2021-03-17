Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

High pressure in control today, giving us some good sunshine after some early clouds. Temperatures on the mild side. Approaching frontal system will bring showers into the region by tomorrow, with some good wind as well.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday
Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.07″ / Month: 0.19″ / Normal: 1.44″ / Year: 5.43″ / Normal: 6.78″
Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.5″/Normal: 8.4″ / Year: 60.0″ / Normal: 92.4″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:29 AM / Sunset 7:30 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 1 Minutes
TODAY:
Areas of fog near the lake early, otherwise (becoming) partly to mostly sunny
High: 47-52 Erie and 56-60 inland and mountains.
Wind: Light and Variable
TONIGHT:
Increasing Clouds. Showers possible by daybreak
Low: 35-40.
Wind: E-NE 5-15
Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.