Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Warm front will set off showers and some storms this morning as it moves through. A warm and humid air mass will stay in place into the afternoon, with some storms possible later in the day. Cold front will slide through late tonight into tomorrow morning, keeping a threat of more showers and possible storms, mainly eastern mountains.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: 2.54″ /Normal: 2.33″/ Year: 22.48″/Normal: 21.15″

Sunstats: TUEDAY: Sunrise 6:05 AM / Sunset 8:49 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 44 Minutes

TODAY:

Warm and humid. Showers and storms likely through mid morning. Chance of showers/storms for the rest of the day

High: 81-85

Winds: SW 5-15, then 10-20 pm

TONIGHT:

Muggy with scattered showers/storms

Low: 72 Erie/60s Elsewhere

Wind: SW 5-15

TOMORROW:

Mostly cloudy in the morning with some showers or a storm. Chance of showers/storms in the afternoon east of Erie.

High: 81-85

Winds: SW 10-15, becoming W