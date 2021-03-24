Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Upper level moisture will increase today, allowing for more cloud cover. Surface air will remain dry, though, and showers will be spotty for the day. Temperatures will remain on the warm side for March. Stronger front will set off some showers and storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night, with cooler air by Friday afternoon.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.30″ / Normal: 2.13″ / Year: 5.54″ / Normal: 7.47″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.5″/Normal: 11.2″ / Year: 60.0″ / Normal: 95.2″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:17 AM / Sunset 7:38 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 21 Minutes

TODAY:

Breezy and still pretty warm. Spotty showers

High: 68-71 Erie….63-68 inland/mountains

Wind: S-SE 10-20 G30.

TONIGHT:

Chance of evening showers, then becoming partly cloudy

Low: 53-56 Erie and 48-52 Inland/mountains

Wind: SW 12-25 evening, diminishing to 5-15 after midnight

