Click here for the Wednesday Morning forecast

Cold front passing through the region this morning will set off showers, then colder air will arrive for the rest of the day. Unseasonably cold air will settle in for tonight into tomorrow, setting of some snow showers. Temperatures will rebound by the Easter weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.93″ / Normal: 2.84″ / Year: 6.17″ / Normal: 8.18″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.5″/Normal: 13.5″ / Year: 60.0″ / Normal: 97.5″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:05 AM / Sunset 7:46 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 41 Minutes

TODAY:

Turning cooler with periods of mainly morning rain showers

Temperatures falling into the 40s by midday Erie, and by mid afternoon farther east.

Wind: SW-W 10-15

TONIGHT:

Evening showers, changing to wet snow showers after midnight. Up to an inch most areas, with 1-3″ snow belts

Low 30 Erie and 20s inland and mountains.

Wind: N-NW 10-20

