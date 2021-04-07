Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Warm temperatures will stay with us for the next day or two on a warm breeze. Can’t rule out a few showers or a storm at times, but mainly dry. Cold front will give us a better chance of showers Thursday night as it passes.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday
Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.21″ / Normal: 0.68″ / Year: 6.43″ / Normal: 8.97″
Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 2.2″/Normal: 1.3″ / Year: 62.2″ / Normal: 99.0″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:53 AM / Sunset 7:53 PM Daylight: 13 hours
TODAY:
Partly sunny and warm. Isolated morning showers possible. A stray storm possible in the mountains in the afternoon
High: 60-63 lake front….68-73 to I-90…73-77 elsewhere
Wind: Var 5-10, except N near the lake
TONIGHT:
Clear to partly cloudy.
Low Near 60-Erie and 50-56 inland and mountains.
Wind: E-SE 5-10
Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.