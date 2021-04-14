Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Keeping it dry today as air not that humid and not a lot of forcing for any rain. Upper level system will set off some scattered showers tonight into tomorrow, along with pretty cool temps.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: Trace / Month: 0.68″ / Normal: 1.52″ / Year: 6.90″ / Normal: 9.81″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 2.2″/Normal: 2.4″ / Year: 62.2″ / Normal: 100.1″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:41 AM / Sunset 8:01 PM Daylight: 13 hours 20 Minutes

TODAY:

Mix of sun and clouds. Watch for fog near the lake shore

High: 50-54 lake front….54-57 toward I-90…62-65 Inland and Mountains

Wind: S 5-10, becoming WNW

TONIGHT:

Becoming cloudy. Chance of showers, mainly after midnight

Low Near 40-Erie and 35-39 inland and mountains.

Wind: W 5-10

