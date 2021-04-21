Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Wet snow showers will continue to fall through much of the morning. Expect more accumulation, especially in the snow belts. Limited lake effect for tonight and tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.07 / Month: 0.89″ / Normal: 2.29″ / Year: 7.11″ / Normal: 10.58″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 2.2″/Normal: 3.0″ / Year: 62.2″ / Normal: 100.7″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:30 AM / Sunset 8:09 PM Daylight: 13 hours 39 Minutes

TODAY:

Periods of snow showers tapering off in Erie early morning, and by late morning eastern mountains. Additional inch in Erie, and another 1-3″ in the snow belts/eastern mountains.

High: 34-38

Wind: W/NW 12-25

TONIGHT:

Occasional light snow or drizzle. Less than an inch most areas

Low 32-Erie and in the 20s inland and mountains.

Wind: NW 10-20

