Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Can’t rule out some scattered showers today as weak impulses move through the flow. Overall, though, temps will stay on the warm side. As dew points rise this afternoon ahead of the next front, the chances of some storms increase, mainly late afternoon into the evening. Some of these storms could be on the strong side before tapering off later tonight.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.27″ / Normal: 3.02″ / Year: 7.49″ / Normal: 11.31″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 4.3″/Normal: 3.2″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:20 AM / Sunset 8:17 PM Daylight: 13 hours 57 Minutes

TODAY:

Mix of clouds and sun. Good breeze and warm. Scattered showers possible, with a chance of storms late in the day

High: 75-79

Wind: SW 12-25

TONIGHT:

Evening showers and storms, some on the strong side. Occasional showers rest of the night

Low: 48-53

Wind: SW-W 5-15 G25

