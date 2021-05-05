Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

A chilly NW wind will keep us on the cool side today as morning showers slowly dissipate. Skies will clear overnight, with scattered inland frost. Temperatures will stay on the cool side through the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.01″ / Month: 0.20″ / Normal: 0.45″ / Year: 9.32″ / Normal: 12.93″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:11 AM / Sunset 8:24 PM Daylight: 14 hours 13 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly Cloudy with scattered mainly AM showers. Breezy & Much Cooler.

High: 49-54

Wind: NW-W 12-25

TONIGHT:

Clearing and Cold. Frost Likely Inland and Mountains

Low 41 Erie and 31-35 inland and mountains.

Wind: W-NW 5-15…Less than 5mph after midnight

