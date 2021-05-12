Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

High pressure will be the dominating weather system for the next several days as it slides slowly toward the east. Temperatures will slowly moderate through the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.83″ / Normal: 1.21″ / Year: 9.95″ / Normal: 13.69″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:03 AM / Sunset 8:32 PM Daylight: 14 hours 29 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly sunny. Milder

High: 56-61

Wind: NW-W 5-15

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear Skies

Low: Near 40 Erie and 30-34 inland and mountains with frost.

Wind: Var-S 5

