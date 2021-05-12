Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

High pressure will be the dominating weather system for the next several days as it slides slowly toward the east. Temperatures will slowly moderate through the weekend.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Wednesday
Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.83″ / Normal: 1.21″ / Year: 9.95″ / Normal: 13.69″
Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:03 AM / Sunset 8:32 PM Daylight: 14 hours 29 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly to mostly sunny. Milder
High: 56-61
Wind: NW-W 5-15
TONIGHT:
Mostly Clear Skies
Low: Near 40 Erie and 30-34 inland and mountains with frost.
Wind: Var-S 5
Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.