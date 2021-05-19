Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Nice weather will continue today as high pressure slides into the deep south today, providing more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Dew points will slowly rise the next few days as the high circulates some moisture into the region, though thunderstorm chances will be pretty low overall.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Wednesday
Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.83″ / Normal: 2.00″ / Year: 9.95″ / Normal: 14.48″
Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:56 AM / Sunset 8:39 PM Daylight: 14 hours 43 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly Sunny & Warm
High: 77-81 Erie/Lakeshore…81-85 Inland & Mountains
Wind: S 5-10 mph, becoming N-NE lakeshore
TONIGHT:
Some clouds and mild
Low: 63 Erie….50s inland and mountains
Wind: Light and variable
Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.