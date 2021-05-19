Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Nice weather will continue today as high pressure slides into the deep south today, providing more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Dew points will slowly rise the next few days as the high circulates some moisture into the region, though thunderstorm chances will be pretty low overall.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.83″ / Normal: 2.00″ / Year: 9.95″ / Normal: 14.48″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:56 AM / Sunset 8:39 PM Daylight: 14 hours 43 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny & Warm

High: 77-81 Erie/Lakeshore…81-85 Inland & Mountains

Wind: S 5-10 mph, becoming N-NE lakeshore

TONIGHT:

Some clouds and mild

Low: 63 Erie….50s inland and mountains

Wind: Light and variable

