Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Cold front will set off some showers and storms beginning close to midday Erie, and into the afternoon most areas. Some of the storms will be on the strong side. Much cooler air will arrive tonight into tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.83″ / Normal: 2.82″ / Year: 9.95″ / Normal: 15.30″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:51 AM / Sunset 8:45 PM Daylight: 14 hours 54 Minutes

TODAY:

Warm and humid. Some showers and storms developing near midday Erie, and continuing into the afternoon.

High: Near 80…failing into the upper 60s late in the day in Erie

Wind: S-W 10-20 G30

TONIGHT:

Scattered evening showers or a storm. Skies clear and turning cooler later tonight

Lows: 53 Erie/47-53 Inland & Mountains

Wind: Becoming NW 5-15

