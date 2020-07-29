Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Approaching upper level system will set off some scattered showers or storms through mid morning, and again later in the afternoon. That threat will continue tonight into early Thursday. Temperatures will stay on the warm side.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Wednesday
Precip: TUESDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: 2.76″ /Normal: 3.18″/ Year: 22.70″/Normal: 22.00″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:12 AM / Sunset 8:42 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 30 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly sunny with a chance of showers and storms, mainly through mid morning. Scattered showers and storms around again mid/late afternoon
High: 82-87
Winds: SW 10-15 G25
TONIGHT:
Scattered showers/storms, mainly through midnight. Areas of fog after midnight inland
Low: 68 Erie/60-65 inland/mountain
Wind: SW 10-20, becoming WNW 5-10 after midnight
TOMORROW:
Partly sunny. A few isolated showers possible
High: 80-84
Winds: WNW 5-15