Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Approaching upper level system will set off some scattered showers or storms through mid morning, and again later in the afternoon. That threat will continue tonight into early Thursday. Temperatures will stay on the warm side.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: 2.76″ /Normal: 3.18″/ Year: 22.70″/Normal: 22.00″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:12 AM / Sunset 8:42 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 30 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly sunny with a chance of showers and storms, mainly through mid morning. Scattered showers and storms around again mid/late afternoon

High: 82-87

Winds: SW 10-15 G25

TONIGHT:

Scattered showers/storms, mainly through midnight. Areas of fog after midnight inland

Low: 68 Erie/60-65 inland/mountain

Wind: SW 10-20, becoming WNW 5-10 after midnight

TOMORROW:

Partly sunny. A few isolated showers possible

High: 80-84

Winds: WNW 5-15