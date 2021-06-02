Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Approaching warm front will spread some moisture into the region today, increasing the clouds and setting off some pm showers or storms in some areas. Moisture will increase overall tonight into tomorrow, allowing for more rain and possible storms
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Wednesday
Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.00″ / Normal: 0.12″ / Year: 11.24″ / Normal: 16.10″
Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:47 AM / Sunset 8:51 PM Daylight: 15 hours 4 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly cloudy overall. Some showers or storms developing Meadville to Warren early/mid afternoon, with possible late pm showers/storms in Erie
High: 67-73
Wind: S 5-10, becoming variable
TONIGHT:
Showers with some storms
Low: 62 Erie….55-59 inland. and mountains
Wind: SE 5-15
