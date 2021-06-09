Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

More heat and humidity today. This, combined with a meandering upper low in Indiana/Ohio will keep the threat of more periods of showers and storms through tomorrow, especially away from the lake.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.08″ / Month: 0.31″ / Normal: 0.97″ / Year: 11.55″ / Normal: 16.95″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 8:56 PM Daylight: 15 hours 11 Minutes

TODAY:

Areas of morning fog, which may be dense at times. Mix sun and clouds, warm and humid. May get some early showers. Scattered showers and storms midday/afternoon, especially inland/mountains

High: 80-85

Wind: SW 5/becoming NE Lakeshore

TONIGHT:

Scattered evening showers/storms, then partly cloudy

Low: 65-69 Erie….61-65 inland. and mountains

Wind: Light E-NE, except 5-10 near the lake

