Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

High pressure in firm control through tomorrow. It will give us good sunshine and somewhat cool temperatures. Frontal system may set off some showers and storms on Friday

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.63″ / Normal: 1.84″ / Year: 12.09″ / Normal: 17.82″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:44 AM / Sunset 8:59 PM Daylight: 15 hours 15 Minutes

TODAY:

Plenty of sun. On the cool side

High: 67-72

Wind: W-NW 10-15

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear & Cool

Low: 55 Erie….40s inland. and mountains

Wind: Light W-NW

