Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

High pressure in firm control through tomorrow. It will give us good sunshine and somewhat cool temperatures. Frontal system may set off some showers and storms on Friday
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday
Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.63″ / Normal: 1.84″ / Year: 12.09″ / Normal: 17.82″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:44 AM / Sunset 8:59 PM Daylight: 15 hours 15 Minutes
TODAY:
Plenty of sun. On the cool side
High: 67-72
Wind: W-NW 10-15
TONIGHT:
Mostly Clear & Cool
Low: 55 Erie….40s inland. and mountains
Wind: Light W-NW
