Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

High pressure stays in control through the end of the week. This will keep our weather dry with decent sunshine. As the high drifts east, we will see a nice warm up in the temperatures.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.53″ / Normal: 2.70″ / Year: 13.99″ / Normal: 18.68″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:46 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM Daylight: 15 hours 14 Minutes

TODAY:

Plenty of sun and warmer. Some high clouds at times this afternoon

High: Near 75.

Wind: SW 5-12, becoming W.

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds. Not as cool

Low: 62 … 50-55 inland.

Wind: Becoming S 5-10

