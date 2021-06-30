Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Warm and humid air mass will continue to settle in the region today. Approaching frontal system will aid in setting off some showers and storms mainly from late morning into the afternoon. The front will meander in the region tonight into Friday, keeping the threat of more showers and storms at times. Temperatures will generally be cooler.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Wednesday
Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.13″ / Month: 2.88″ / Normal: 3.58″ / Year: 14.34″ / Normal: 19.56″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:48 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM Daylight: 15 hours 12 Minutes
TODAY:
Variable cloudiness and continued quite humid. Some showers and storms at times
High: 79-83.
Wind: W-SW 10-20
TONIGHT:
Humid with scattered showers Erie. Better chances Meadville to Warren. Showers will diminish later tonight
Low: 68 Erie … 62-66 inland and mountains
Wind: Var 5
