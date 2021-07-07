Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Continued warm and humid today. A combination of a weak front, surface heating, and some upper level support will allow for some showers and storms to develop later in the afternoon through the evening. Some storms may be on the strong side. Low pressure will ride up the front tomorrow, keeping the threat of more rain and storms.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 1.45″ / Normal: 0.64″ / Year: 15.83″ / Normal: 20.32″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:52 AM / Sunset 8:59 PM Daylight: 15 hours 7 Minutes

TODAY:

Hazy sun this morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon with some showers and storms developing late in the day

High: 84-89

Wind: W-SW 5-12 mph.

TONIGHT:

Continued warm and and humid with showers likely and storms possible at times, especially evening. Heavy downpours possible overnight.

Low: 69 Erie/63-66 Inland & Mountains

Wind: Variable 5-10

