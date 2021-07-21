Click Here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Frontal system will keep the threat of showers this morning as it slowly slides through. Cooler and drier air will filter in for the afternoon as high pressure settles in. It will give us some nice weather tomorrow.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Wednesday
Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 4.97″ / Normal: 2.11″ / Year: 19.35″ / Normal: 21.79″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:04 AM / Sunset 8:50 PM Daylight: 14 hours 46 minutes
TODAY:
Cloudy morning with scattered showers, then becoming partly to mostly sunny by the afternoon
Highs: 70-74
Wind: N-NW 5-15
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear and cooler
Low: 61 Erie/50-55 Inland & mountains
Wind: Light and Variable
