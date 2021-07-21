Click Here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Frontal system will keep the threat of showers this morning as it slowly slides through. Cooler and drier air will filter in for the afternoon as high pressure settles in. It will give us some nice weather tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 4.97″ / Normal: 2.11″ / Year: 19.35″ / Normal: 21.79″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:04 AM / Sunset 8:50 PM Daylight: 14 hours 46 minutes

TODAY:

Cloudy morning with scattered showers, then becoming partly to mostly sunny by the afternoon

Highs: 70-74

Wind: N-NW 5-15

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and cooler

Low: 61 Erie/50-55 Inland & mountains

Wind: Light and Variable

