Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Early showers will lead to some clearing skies today. Little less humid. Frontal system will set off some showers and storms tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 4.97″ / Normal: 2.88″ / Year: 19.35″ / Normal: 22.56″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:10 AM / Sunset 8:44 PM Daylight: 14 hours 34 minutes

TODAY:

Morning clouds and scattered showers/storms into mid morning, then partly sunny

High: 77-81

Wind: NE 5-15.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear through midnight, then increasing cloudiness. A shower possible by daybreak

Low: 68 Erie… 60-65 inland. 56-60 Mountains

Wind: Light South

