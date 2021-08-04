Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Surface high pressure will continue to give us mainly dry weather through Friday. However, there will also be an upper level trough that may set off a few isolated showers or a stray storm. As the surface high moves east, heat and humidity will gradually increase into early next week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 0.84″ / Normal: 0.34″ / Year: 21.64″ / Normal: 23.35″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:17 AM / Sunset 8:36 PM Daylight: 14 hours 19 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny and warmer. A few inland storms possible this afternoon

High: 79-83

Wind: S 5-10, becoming N/NE

TONIGHT:

An inland shower/storm possible early, otherwise mostly clear

Low: 62 Erie/50s Inland & mountains

Wind: Light/Variable

