Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

High pressure gives us some nice weather for the next few days, along with a steady warm up.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.84″ /Normal: 2.05″/ Year: 24.21″/Normal: 24.41″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:33 AM / Sunset 8:14 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 41 Minutes

TODAY:

Some early lake effect clouds, then decent sunshine and comfortable

High: 71-75

Wind: N 5-15

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and cool. Areas of inland fog

Low: 56 Erie….40s inland

Becoming Light and Variable

