Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Remnants of TS Fred will affect the region today, with rain that will be heavy at times. Highest amounts will be in the eastern mountains, where up to 3″ of rain possible. Erie not expected to receive as much. After the system passes, humid air will remain in place through the weekend.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: Trace/ Month: 2.89″ / Normal: 1.88″ / Year: 23.67″ / Normal: 24.89″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:32 AM / Sunset 8:16 PM Daylight: 13 hours 44 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy and humid. Rain likely with some storms. Rain will be heavy at times, particularly in the eastern mountains.

High: 76-80

Wind: SE 5-15, becoming E/NE 10-20 in the afternoon

TONIGHT:

Showers diminish. Areas of fog later tonight. Still muggy

Low: Near 70 Erie/63-66 Inland & Mountains

Wind: Becoming N 5

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.