Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

More of the same with high humidity and very warm temps through the week. Some showers/storms possible in the heat and from waves that move by.
Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday
Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 3.12″ / Normal: 2.60″ / Year: 23.92″ / Normal: 25.61″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:39 AM / Sunset 8:07 PM Daylight: 13 hours 28 minutes
TODAY:
Mix of Clouds & Sun…Quite warm and humid. Chance of scattered storms
High: 87-91
Wind: SW 5-15…Becoming WNW
TONIGHT:
Partly Cloudy & Humid…Scattered showers/storms in the evening
Low: 71-74 Erie…. 60s to 70 Inland & Mountains
Wind: SW 5-10
