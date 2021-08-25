Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

More of the same with high humidity and very warm temps through the week. Some showers/storms possible in the heat and from waves that move by.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 3.12″ / Normal: 2.60″ / Year: 23.92″ / Normal: 25.61″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:39 AM / Sunset 8:07 PM Daylight: 13 hours 28 minutes

TODAY:

Mix of Clouds & Sun…Quite warm and humid. Chance of scattered storms

High: 87-91

Wind: SW 5-15…Becoming WNW

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy & Humid…Scattered showers/storms in the evening

Low: 71-74 Erie…. 60s to 70 Inland & Mountains

Wind: SW 5-10

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News