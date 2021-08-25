Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

More of the same with high humidity and very warm temps through the week. Some showers/storms possible in the heat and from waves that move by.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 3.12″ / Normal: 2.60″ / Year: 23.92″ / Normal: 25.61″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:39 AM / Sunset 8:07 PM Daylight: 13 hours 28 minutes

TODAY:

Mix of Clouds & Sun…Quite warm and humid. Chance of scattered storms

High: 87-91

Wind: SW 5-15…Becoming WNW

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy & Humid…Scattered showers/storms in the evening

Low: 71-74 Erie…. 60s to 70 Inland & Mountains

Wind: SW 5-10

